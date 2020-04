CW Together

Building on the success of the digital series “One World: Together at Home,” Global Citizen and the World Health Organization are partnering for a special one-night event of the same name to air on Saturday, April 18 from 7-9 p.m. Mountain Time on SOCO CW.

“One World: Together at Home” is not a telethon, but rather a global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19.