PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire sparked Friday in Park County as low humidity and high winds led to warnings of extreme fire danger throughout the state.

The 5-acre fire was about 16 miles northwest of Lake George, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Fire officials were calling it the #AllenCreekCo fire.

Initial crews responding included two U.S. Forest Service engines, six county engines, one dozer and a 20-person crew. The fire was fueled by a mix of conifer, timber and grass.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

