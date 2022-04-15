LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire near Lyons has prompted officials to order mandatory evacuations Friday afternoon.

The blaze is in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for all residents on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road.

(6:23 p.m.): Road closure of 71 N (Blue Mountain Road) at the intersection of Highway 36 and N. 53rd Street, at the intersection of Highway 66.

(5:54 p.m.): More mandatory evacuations: south and east of County Road 37E to the Larimer/Boulder county line.

(5:49 p.m.): The Boulder Office of Emergency Management said there is one section of road, Moss Rock Drive, that dips into Boulder County that has been issued an evacuation notice and those feeling unsafe around that area should not wait for an evacuation notice.

(5:25 p.m.): New mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents on Moss Rock Drive on both sides of the Larimer/Boulder County line.

(5:07 p.m.): The evacuation point is at the Lifebridge Church parking lot, 10345 Ute Hwy, Longmont.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.