Wildfire campaign bill gets first pass in legislature

Photo taken from Lookout Mountain the night of the fire. We live near the spot where the photo was taken from.

DENVER (AP/KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers passed a bill to increase wildfire mitigation efforts just a month after a devastating fire tore through suburbs north of Denver.

The fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses and killed at least one person. The measure creates a working group of federal, state and local fire and public safety officials to increase wildfire education with yearly outreach campaigns on wildfire awareness and mitigation.

The bill was heard Tuesday afternoon in the Senate Local Government committee. On a 3-2 vote, an amended version was referred to the Appropriations committee.

The Legislature is considering several other fire-related measures this session.