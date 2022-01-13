Watch live: Colorado governor delivers State of the State address

DENVER, (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will be giving the 2022 State of the State address on Thursday morning.

The address comes as cases surge to all-time highs in Colorado with the omicron variant, and hospitals continue to feel the strain of staffing shortages and increased hospitalizations. Another backdrop for the address, Colorado lawmakers actually agree on priorities for 2022, but have different ways to achieve those goals.

The Marshall Fire also ripped through the governor’s home county of Boulder, as the most destructive fire in Colorado history. Many Coloradans are still in need of help.

The address will begin at 11 a.m. in the House Chamber of the Colorado State Capitol.

