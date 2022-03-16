DENVER (KDVR) — Von Miller is going to the Buffalo Bills, he said in an Instagram post, and not coming back to the Mile High City.

“It’s been crazy man, crazy. Four hours literally going back and fourth with LA, but I just wanted to let you know, I’m coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia. What’s good? Is 40 open?” Miller said in an Instagram post.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, Miller is getting a 6-year deal worth $120 million.

Miller had eluded to returning to the Broncos with a tweet saying, “I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280” last Monday, and his Twitter bio included “Denver Bronco.”