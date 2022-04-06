EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies administered two doses of Narcan and did chest compressions for two minutes to revive a woman who overdosed on fentanyl.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of the March 23 incident and described the incident in a news release. It happened in the Security-Widefield area of the unincorporated part of the county.

Responders found the woman unresponsive on a bed after someone called 911 about a fentanyl overdose at the home. While deputies evaluated her condition, she stopped breathing.

Two doses of Narcan did not make an immediate change. Deputies began to administer CPR.

“After approximately two minutes of chest compressions, deputies were able to resuscitate the victim who regained consciousness just as fire department personnel arrived on scene,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “After their additional efforts to stabilize her, fire department personnel transported the victim to a local hospital for further treatment where she survived.”

Once awake, she was able to tell deputies that she took fentanyl, according to the video.

“As the scourge of fentanyl continues to plague the Pikes Peak region, we stand committed to working with our regional, state, and federal partners to reduce the distribution of this substance in our community and bring those responsible to justice,” the Sheriff’s Office said.