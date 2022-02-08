Use marijuana? This bill could protect you from being fired

DENVER (KDVR) — A bill that would prohibit an employer to take an adverse action against an employee based on the employee’s use of marijuana was just introduced during the regular legislative session in Colorado.

The bill under consideration, HB22-1152, is sponsored by Democratic Representatives Edie Hooton and Brianna Titone.

The proposed legislation would keep employers from taking adverse action against an employee or applicant who uses medical marijuana on the premises of the employer during work hours or uses retail or medical marijuana off the premises from the employer during nonworking hours.

According to the bill, adverse action would be considered any of the following:

To refuse to hire

To discharge

To refuse to promote

To demote

To harass during the course of employment

To discriminate in matters of compensations, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment against an employee

Any other employment decision or treatment that adversely affects an employee

The proposal also states that an employer may impose restrictions on the use of medical or retail marijuana if it relates to a genuine job requirement or is reasonably and rationally related to the employment activities and responsibilities of a particular employee or particular group of employees.

The bill was introduced to the Colorado House on Feb. 4 and was assigned to the House Committee of Business Affairs and Labor.