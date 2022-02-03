Tri-State Swap Meet, Mimosa Fest and more: 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered! Weather-wise, it will be a cool weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s.
Here are 10 things to do this weekend:
- Mimosa Fest– Feb. 6
- Tri-State Swap Meet– Feb. 5-6
- Denver Gun Show– Feb. 4-6
- Denver Nuggets vs Pelicans– Feb. 4
- Denver Nuggets vs Nets– Feb. 6
- Disney’s Fantasia in Concert with the Colorado Symphony– Feb. 4-5
- Winter on the Mountain– Feb. 4-27
- Colorado Ballet Romeo & Juliet- Feb. 4-13
- Downtown Denver Ice Rink– through Feb. 20
- Cascade Canyon Winter Train– Jan. 13-May 1
