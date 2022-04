DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is National Beer Day. If you’re looking for a place to get cold brew, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated breweries in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 250 or more reviews.

Here is a full list of the top rated breweries in the Denver metro area, according to the Google reviews.

If you’re looking for a top rated pizza to go with your beer, we put together a list for that, also.

We also added a few of the top rated breweries that are outside of the Denver metro area.