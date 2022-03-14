DENVER (KDVR) — Spring is upon us in the Centennial State, and FOX31 has a list of do’s and don’ts for Coloradans.

Top 5 Do’s

1. Visit some national parks — As the weather gets warmer, visits to Colorado’s national parks will get easier and more pleasant. A drive to Rocky Mountain National Park or a trip to Mesa Verde National Park will hit the spot after the long winter months.

2. Soak in the hot springs — Colorado has many hot springs to choose from, including the famous Glenwood Springs, to some cozier tubs in Manitou Springs.

3. Attend a festival — There are plenty of fun events to attend in Colorado, especially now that the state is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions. From Boulder Arts Week to goat yoga, you are sure to find something you like.

4. Enjoy a Colorado brewski — Our state is chock-full of great breweries. Coloradans can enjoy the fresh air and a local beer on a brewery patio as the temperatures warm up.

5. Take one more ski trip — If you love to ski, the opportunities are dwindling as the 2021-2022 ski season wraps up. Grab one last slope ride before next season.

Top 5 Don’ts

1. Going into avalanche-prone areas — Avalanche season in Colorado lasts from December to April, meaning it is prime time for avalanche danger. Click here to learn about where avalanches are most common in the state.

2. Going to tourist spots at peak times — Remember that it’s spring break for most students at this time of year, so it may be best to avoid popular tourist spots like Garden of the Gods, or Estes Park during weekends.

3. Muddy trails — Springtime in Colorado can get pretty wet, so avoid dirt trails unless you don’t mind getting muddy. Warm summertime temperatures usually dry out most Colorado trails.

4. Forget about bears — A big “don’t!” Bears typically come out of hibernation around mid-March, so make sure to respect our state bears and their space. For more information on how to be bear-aware, click here.

5. Ignore weather changes — Colorado is known for its moody weather. Make sure to keep an eye on incoming storms so you don’t get caught in spring rain or snow. Check out our weather radar here.