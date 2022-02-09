Timeline: Mom to be sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Douglas County woman will be sentenced Wednesday for faking her young daughter’s illness until her death.

Kelly Turner, 43, was charged with murder in the 2017 death of her child, 7-year-old Olivia Gant.

Here’s a look back at the timeline of the case:

Turner’s is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.