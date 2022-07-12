DENVER (KDVR) — A new report ranks one Colorado county among the richest in the country.

Five-year U.S. Census estimates show that 49 counties in the country have median household incomes higher than $100,000, according to U.S. News & World Report. Of those, the top 15 are concentrated on the coasts among the areas of Washington, D.C., San Francisco and New York City.

But one county in New Mexico made the list, and so did one in Colorado: Douglas County.

People are flocking to the south metro county, and they’re bringing high incomes with them. Douglas County ranked ninth nationwide, with a median household income of just under $120,000.

While recent data suggests more people are moving out of the Denver metro than are moving in, Douglas County is experiencing the opposite. More than 7,500 people moved into Douglas County than left in 2021, according to a FOX31 Data Desk analysis. The suburban county grew by nearly 25 people a day last year.

Richest counties in the U.S.

Here’s the list of the top 15 richest counties in the country:

Loudoun County, Virginia: $142,299 Falls Church (city), Virginia: $127,610 Fairfax County, Virginia: $124,831 Santa Clara County, California: $124,055 San Mateo County, California: $122,641 Los Alamos County, New Mexico: $121,324 Howard County, Maryland: $121,160 Arlington County, Virginia: $120,071 Douglas County, Colorado: $119,730 Fairfax (city), Virginia: $116,979 Nassau County, New York: $116,100 Morris County, New Jersey: $115,527 Hunterdon County, New Jersey: $115,379 Marin County, California: $115,246 Somerset County, New Jersey: $113,611

Highest-earning counties in Colorado

A pre-pandemic analysis also showed Douglas County as the highest-earning county in Colorado. Douglas County’s neighbor to the east, Elbert County, ranked second, followed by Broomfield, Eagle and Boulder counties.

Here are the top 15 highest-earning counties in Colorado, as of 2019:

Douglas County Elbert County Broomfield County Eagle County Boulder County Jefferson County Summit County Pitkin County Arapahoe County Routt County Glipin County Garfield County Weld County Park County Larimer County

See the full list of Colorado’s highest-earning counties here.