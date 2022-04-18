Farnsworth Canyon, Utah (Credit: Emery County Sheriff’s Office)

FARNSWORTH CANYON, Utah (KDVR) — A Steamboat Springs man died over the weekend while rappelling in a Utah canyon.

Arlo Lott, 41, was rappelling in Farnsworth Canyon on Saturday when he fell about 70 feet, according to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office. His rappel anchor broke loose.

High winds caused unsafe conditions for rescuers who first tried to respond by helicopter, forcing them to be called off. Another two requests for helicopters with hoist capabilities were unable to be fulfilled because of dangerously high winds, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Rescue personnel instead rappelled to the man and got him ready for transport. By that time, winds died down enough for the initial helicopter rescue crew to return to the scene.

“The man’s condition worsened as he was being raised out of the canyon. Once the man was out of the canyon, the medical flight crew administered lifesaving measures for nearly one hour before pronouncing the man dead at the scene,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Another helicopter from the state was dispatched to extract rescue personnel and their gear from the scene.