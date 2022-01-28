State studying how to support search and rescue groups

Colorado Search and Rescue listed a number of ways search and rescue groups could use more support.

DENVER (KDVR) — Search and rescue crews are asking for resources and support to keep the backcountry safe.

Colorado Search and Rescue listed a number of ways search and rescue groups could use more support. Among those are funding for their rescue teams, covering expenses for individual volunteers and others and mental health support.

Colorado’s Senate approved a study to answer some tough questions. This was a venture years in the making, according to the folks at Colorado Search and Rescue, and they say it will help address a list of needs they’ve had for some time.

The study, approved by the state senate, will look to address those issues and it’s the first step toward that goal, according to the rescue group. Those groups want to remind people their own actions in the backcountry help them keep it safe.

“We still want you to know before you go, we want you to do your homework on where you’re going, we want you to be prepared. We want you to carry the 10 essentials and all that stuff when you go out in the backcountry,” Anna Debatittse, of Colorado Search and Rescue, said.

The 10 Essentials for Every Hike. Credit: Colorado Search and Rescue

Colorado backcountry search and rescue issues

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, “the report required by SB21-245 will address the following issues: