DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered. From indoor events to outdoor fun, we have something for everyone.
Weather-wise, it will be sunny and dry on Saturday with highs in the 60s. Another minor storm system races through Sunday-Monday with a 20% chance of rain showers in Denver. Expect 1-4 inches of mountain snow accumulation.
Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:
- Snowman Burning- Silverthorne– April 1
- Cascade Canyon Winter Train– through May 1
- Jurassic World Exhibition– through Sept. 5
- Collaboration Fest at Fillmore Auditorium– April 2
- Colorado Avalanche vs Pittsburgh Penguins– April 2
- Denver FamilyFest– April 2
- Gogh With Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga– April 2
- SPRINGALICIOUS– Steamboat- April 1
- Spring Bash + Splash– Winter Park- April 2
- Disney on Ice Mickey & Friends- Loveland- March 31- April 3
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.