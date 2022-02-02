Snow totals for Feb. 1-2 snowstorm in Denver, across Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow will continue to fall throughout the day on Wednesday before it tapers off during the afternoon and evening.
- Closings & Delays: Full List
- Interactive Radar
- Delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport
Here’s a look at some of the preliminary snowfall totals reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning from the National Weather Service:
- Arvada: 9.2 inches
- Black Forest: 7.1 inches
- Boulder: 12 inches
- Canon City: 4.5 inches
- Cascade: 9 inches
- Castle Rock: 6 inches
- Centennial: 8 inches
- Colorado Springs: 14 inches
- Commerce City: 10 inches
- Crescent Village: 10 inches
- Denver: 9 inches (FOX31 weather deck)
- Denver International Airport: 2.1 inches
- Erie: 8.3 inches
- Falcon: 5.9 inches
- Fountain: 3.5 inches
- Genesee: 8 inches
- Greeley: 6 inches
- Green Mountain Falls: 12 inches
- Lakewood: 9 inches
- Longmont: 8 inches
- Louisville: 8 inches
- Loveland: 10 inches
- Monument: 7 inches
- Manila Village: 7 inches
- Manitou Springs: 9 inches
- Niwot: 6 inches
- Parker: 6.8 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 7 inches
- Penrose: 3 inches
- Pueblo Reservoir: 2.1 inches
- Rye: 11 inches
- Westcliffe: 10 inches
- Woodland Park: 5.5 inches
We will continue to update this story throughout the storm.