Snow totals for Feb. 1-2 snowstorm in Denver, across Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow will continue to fall throughout the day on Wednesday before it tapers off during the afternoon and evening.

Here’s a look at some of the preliminary snowfall totals reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning from the National Weather Service:

  • Arvada: 9.2 inches
  • Black Forest: 7.1 inches
  • Boulder: 12 inches
  • Canon City: 4.5 inches
  • Cascade: 9 inches
  • Castle Rock: 6 inches
  • Centennial: 8 inches
  • Colorado Springs: 14 inches
  • Commerce City: 10 inches
  • Crescent Village: 10 inches
  • Denver: 9 inches (FOX31 weather deck)
  • Denver International Airport: 2.1 inches
  • Erie: 8.3 inches
  • Falcon: 5.9 inches
  • Fountain: 3.5 inches
  • Genesee: 8 inches
  • Greeley: 6 inches
  • Green Mountain Falls: 12 inches
  • Lakewood: 9 inches
  • Longmont: 8 inches
  • Louisville: 8 inches
  • Loveland: 10 inches
  • Monument: 7 inches
  • Manila Village: 7 inches
  • Manitou Springs: 9 inches
  • Niwot: 6 inches
  • Parker: 6.8 inches
  • Pagosa Springs: 7 inches
  • Penrose: 3 inches
  • Pueblo Reservoir: 2.1 inches
  • Rye: 11 inches
  • Westcliffe: 10 inches
  • Woodland Park: 5.5 inches

We will continue to update this story throughout the storm.

