Snow totals for Colorado from Jan. 5-6 snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will taper-off across Colorado on Thursday after 4-8 inches fell in Denver and across the Front Range.
The Central and Northern Mountains can expect lingering snow and wind today with another 2-6 inches of accumulation on the high peaks and temperatures in the teens and 20s.
These are the preliminary totals from the National Weather Service as of 11 a.m. Thursday:
- Northglenn: 5.1 inches
- Lone Tree: 2.5 inches
- Arvada: 5.3 inches
- Blue River: 13 inches
- Air Force Academy: 1.5 inches
- Loveland Pass: 17 inches
- Arapahoe Peak: 30 inches
- Spicer: 27 inches
- Silverthorne: 9 inches
- Meeker Park: 10 inches
- Brainard Lake: 20 inches
- Ward: 14 inches
- Fort Collins: 6.2 inches
- Lafayette: 6.3 inches
- Westminster: 6.2 inches
- Aspen Springs: 7.2 inches
- Castle Rock: 3.5 inches
- Greeley: 5.2 inches
- Evergreen: 4.8 inches
- Wellington: 5.3 inches
- Nederland: 12.5 inches
- Niwot: 6.6 inches
- Louisville: 6 inches
- Boulder: 8 inches
- Cameron Pass: 18 inches
- Denver International Airport: 4.2 inches
- Genesee: 8 inches
- Longs Peak: 21 inches
- Brainard Lake: 13 inches
- Lakewood: 6 inches
- Fort Collins: 4 inches
- Grand Lake: 12 inches
- Nederland: 8 inches
- Castle Rock: 1 inch
- Kit Carson: 3 inches
- Sterling: 12.4 inches
- Thornton: 4.6 inches
- Leadville: 4.4 inches
- Monument: 1 inch
- Rand: 7 inches
- Vail: 11.5 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 4.7 inches
- Eads: 1.2 inches
We will continue to update these snowfall totals throughout the day.