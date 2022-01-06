Snow totals for Colorado from Jan. 5-6 snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will taper-off across Colorado on Thursday after 4-8 inches fell in Denver and across the Front Range.

The Central and Northern Mountains can expect lingering snow and wind today with another 2-6 inches of accumulation on the high peaks and temperatures in the teens and 20s.

These are the preliminary totals from the National Weather Service as of 11 a.m. Thursday:

Northglenn: 5.1 inches

Lone Tree: 2.5 inches

Arvada: 5.3 inches

Blue River: 13 inches

Air Force Academy: 1.5 inches

Loveland Pass: 17 inches

Arapahoe Peak: 30 inches

Spicer: 27 inches

Silverthorne: 9 inches

Meeker Park: 10 inches

Brainard Lake: 20 inches

Ward: 14 inches

Fort Collins: 6.2 inches

Lafayette: 6.3 inches

Westminster: 6.2 inches

Aspen Springs: 7.2 inches

Castle Rock: 3.5 inches

Greeley: 5.2 inches

Evergreen: 4.8 inches

Wellington: 5.3 inches

Nederland: 12.5 inches

Niwot: 6.6 inches

Louisville: 6 inches

Boulder: 8 inches

Cameron Pass: 18 inches

Denver International Airport: 4.2 inches

Genesee: 8 inches

Longs Peak: 21 inches

Lakewood: 6 inches

Grand Lake: 12 inches

Kit Carson: 3 inches

Sterling: 12.4 inches

Thornton: 4.6 inches

Leadville: 4.4 inches

Monument: 1 inch

Rand: 7 inches

Vail: 11.5 inches

Wheat Ridge: 4.7 inches

Eads: 1.2 inches

We will continue to update these snowfall totals throughout the day.