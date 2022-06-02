DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service says a small section of northern Colorado is no longer in a drought. This is the first time since November 2021 that an area in the state has not been in a drought.

NWS tweeted the image of the drought monitor for Colorado that shows data up to the last date in May. The Pinpoint Weather Team saw storms bring more than an inch of rain to the Front Range the following day.

Keep in mind that 99% of the state still remains in a drought, according to the NWS.

Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser said the drought data from NWS is calculated every week, so while Tuesday’s storm brought a lot of moisture to the state, it may not move the needle for total drought depending on how dry the state is over the following six days.