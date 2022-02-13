SBLVI: 10 things to know about the Super Bowl

DENVER (KDVR) — The Big Game is on Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams are the favorites to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Who will win? Well, we don’t have that answer yet, but there are plenty of things to know leading up to kickoff.

Here 10 things to know about the Big Game:

The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Kickoff will take place at 4:30 p.m. MST The game can be watched on NBC or Peacock The Cincinnati Bengals are the home team for the game Grammy-nominated Mickey Guyton will be singing the National Anthem Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar will perform together for the halftime show The Rams have not won a Super Bowl while playing in L.A. Their last and only Super Bowl win came as the St. Louis Rams in 2000 when they defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-16 The Cincinnati Bengals have not made it to the Super Bowl since 1988 Joe Burrow is the starting quarterback for the Bengals, Matthew Stafford is the starting quarterback for the Rams The Super Bowl could be one of the hottest on record with some forecasts predicting temperatures at or above 90 degrees

From odds to fun facts and so much more, you can keep up with our live updates on the Big Game here.