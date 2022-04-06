DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos’ new quarterback has a solid arm but not just throwing a football. Russell Wilson will show off his baseball throwing skills when he delivers the first pitch of the season at the Colorado Rockies home opener on Friday.

FOX31 first reported that Wilson would throw the first pitch after getting the information through a source, it was later confirmed by the Rockies as part of the team’s opening day event schedule.

The 33-year-old played both baseball and football at North Carolina State University before transferring to the University of Wisconsin in 2011.

Wilson, who played second base, was drafted by the Rockies in 2010. He played two seasons in the minors for the Tri-City Dust Devils and the Asheville Tourists before committing to Wisconsin for the 2011 NCAA football season.

In 122 at-bats for the Devils, Wilson had a .230 batting average with two home runs, 18 runs and 28 hits. His batting average with the Tourists was slightly lower (.228) but he had 40 runs and 44 hits in 193 at-bats.