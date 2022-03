COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department is investigating a road rage incident that turned into a shooting.

It happened before 10:30 a.m. near Kearney Street and East 64th Place, which is near Kearney Middle School.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect left the scene and has not been arrested at this time.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.