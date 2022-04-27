SALIDA, Colo. (KDVR) – Right around the time that the spring snowmelt will reach the banks of the Arkansas River, so too will hundreds of volunteers, all playing their part in restoring a resource that meanders through the heart of the Rocky Mountain high country.

The 31st Annual Clean Up Green Up is set to be hosted by both the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association. It will kick off on Saturday, May 21, otherwise known as Public Lands Day.

At roughly 8:30 a.m. that day, more than 200 volunteers will begin their cleaning venture down the stretch of the Arkansas River that sits between Leadville and Cañon City. Their mission: The eradication and removal of all trash, debris and refuse from the river corridor ahead of the incoming boating and angling season.

Clean Up Green Up Volunteer locations

On May 21, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., volunteers will meet at one of these two locations:

AHRA Visitor Center, located at 307 W. Sacket Ave. in Salida.

Buena Vista Public Works shop, located at 755 Gregg Dr. in Buena Vista.

All those who sign up will be able to pick which location they want to clean. If you don’t have a preference then a location between Granite and Cañon City will be chosen for you.

Clean Up Green Up bagged trash drop off locations:

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 21, volunteers can drop bagged trash at the following locations:

Vandaveer Ranch (southeast edge of Salida)

Buena Vista Public Works

Behind the entrance sign of any AHRA-managed site

If you are interested in joining the ever-growing group of volunteers partaking in this eco-restoration project, then sign up here. All participants will receive supplies, some of which will be provided by American Rivers, and a meal voucher that will gain them access to the post-cleanup picnic.

Two separate picnics will be held at both the Vandaveer Ranch and the Buena Vista Public Works, during which, prizes for categories, like “the largest piece of trash picked up,” will be handed out.

If you have any questions about this or any other AHRA events, then please contact them at 719-539-7289.