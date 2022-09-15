Body camera video shows Christian Glass, 22, before he was shot and killed by a Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputy.

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis spoke with the parents of Christian Glass, the 22-year-old man shot and killed by a deputy after he called 911 for help.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said Thursday that Polis spoke in private with Sally and Simon Glass and expressed his condolences for their son’s death.

“The unspeakable loss and grief Sally and Simon Glass are living is the worst nightmare of every parent. This tragedy should never have happened. Colorado mourns for the loss of Christian Glass’s life,” Polis said in a statement to FOX31’s Alex Rose.

Glass, of Boulder, was shot and killed by a Clear Creek Sheriff’s deputy in Silver Plume. On that night in June, he had crashed his car into an embankment and called 911 for help.

Christian Glass was shot more than an hour after he called 911

At a news conference on Tuesday, Glass’ parents came forward about the incident. They said they want to see accountability for their son’s death.

“I think a lot of people now would agree that there’s a systemic problem with policing. It’s too aggressive. They escalate at every opportunity, and it looks like they’re spoiling for a fight,” Sally Glass said.

FOX31’s Rob Low previously reported on the body camera video and 911 call released this week, three months after the incident.

When Glass called 911, he said he needed help and was scared. The dispatcher asked if he had any weapons. He said he had two knives and a hammer and said he would throw them out of the vehicle when law enforcement arrived.

But when deputies arrived, they told him not to throw the weapons and ordered him to get out of the vehicle. Glass refused. He showed signs of paranoia and sometimes seemed incoherent. At one point, the video shows him putting his hands into the shape of the heart and placing them against the window.

Law enforcement would eventually bust out a window, shoot him with bean bags six times, use a Taser against him twice, and, finally, a deputy — standing on the hood of the car — shoots Glass six times through the windshield because he said he felt Glass might stab an officer reaching through a rear window.

From the time deputies arrived, the incident lasted more than an hour.

District Attorney Heidi McCollum, of the 5th Judicial District, said she is still reviewing the case. The Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the deputy who fired the shots was back on patrol within days.