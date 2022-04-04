DENVER (KDVR) — After the longest debate in Colorado House history, followed up by a passage in the Senate along party lines, a bill to solidify a woman’s right to abortion in the state of Colorado is being signed into law.

The new law aims to protect abortion rights in Colorado in the event that the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade, which secured abortion rights in the country.

The bill states that individuals have a fundamental right to use or refuse contraception and that every pregnant person has the right to continue their pregnancy and give birth or have an abortion.

The bill also states that “a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights” under Colorado state law.

The governor will sign the bill into law at 12:40 p.m. Monday.