Polis announcing Marshall Fire benefit concert starring Nathaniel Rateliff

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and Colorado singer/songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff announced a virtual concert benefitting the victims of the Marshall Fire.

The virtual concert will happen on Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. It will feature artists including Rateliff, Dave Matthews, Trey Anastasio, Steve Miller and Old Crow Medicine Show. More artists are being added to the list leading up to the event, according to Polis.

Tickets can be purchased starting Wednesday for 10 dollars to see the concert online. All proceeds go to the Community Foundation Boulder County. You can purchase tickets or donate here. The site goes live on Wednesday.

You can watch the announcement on FOX31 NOW in the player above.