DENVER (KDVR) — A recount for Colorado Secretary of State has been completed, and embattled former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters did not close an 88,000 vote gap between her and frontrunner Pam Anderson.

According to Executive Director of the Colorado County Clerks Association Matt Crane, Peters gained four votes in the recount process, while Anderson gained seven, meaning Anderson pulled ahead in the race by three additional votes.

Peters had to come up with more than $255,000 to pay for the expenses of county employees working overtime and other associated costs of a recount.

“This is a huge waste of money,” FOX31 Republican Political Analyst Michael Fields told FOX31 Political Reporter Gabrielle Franklin before the results of the recount. “You have donors who are giving $100 or a few hundred dollars in order to participate in this thinking they can change the outcome when it’s not going to change it.”

According to Crane, the change in votes come from ballots where the voter’s intent wasn’t clear.

“In the primary, bi-partisan judges reviewed those ballots and made a determination,” Crane said. “In the recount, bi-partisan judges looked again at those ballots and decided differently.”

The 11 changed votes are out of more than 617,000 ballots cast for Secretary of State in the primary election.

The Secretary of State’s Office is expecting to put out a press release announcing the results Thursday afternoon.