Newsfeed Now: Federal student loan payments paused until 2022; Police donate money to kid after lemonade stand destroyed

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The pause on federal student loan payments has been extended until January 31, 2022. The Biden administration said this is the final time they will extend the pause on repayment.

See the full story on NewsNation

The debate over masking and vaccinating students continue and in Indiana, it’s now reached the Supreme Court.

See the full story on NewsNation

North Carolina is now offering $100 gift cards for people to get the first dose of their vaccine.

See the full story on FOX 46 News

California volunteer firefighters with the Indian Valley Fire and Rescue Department are helping battle the raging flames of the Dixie Fire, but they weren’t able to save their firehouse.

See the full story on FOX40

South Carolina officers are looking for a man who they say stole mail from several businesses including residents’ rent payments.

See the full story on WSPA 7News

A North Carolina zebra cobra owner pleaded guilty to report the missing snake. He must give up ownership of 75 snakes, including the zebra cobra, as part of the agreement and pay $13,000 in restitution.

See the full story on CBS17

New York police say a man intentionally drove his motorbike through a kid’s lemonade stand. Seeing the tears of the young boy after his stand was destroyed led officers to find a way to lift the boy’s spirits.

See the full story on NewsChannel 9