Newsfeed Now: Chauvin convicted in death of George Floyd; 5-year-old stares down backyard bobcat

(NEXSTAR)- Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police Officer has been found guilty of all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police Officer found guilty in the death of George Floyd, will face sentencing in about two months and could end up spending decades behind bars.

A California man faces elder abuse and hate crime charges in an unprovoked assault on a Korean American couple. This isn’t the only disturbing incident police are connecting to the suspect. Authorities say Michael Vivona is also suspected in a racist rant directed at an Olympic athlete two weeks ago.

Home surveillance video captured intense moments when children tried to carjack a man outside of his California home.

When you live in the suburbs, the backyard is bliss. It’s a sanctuary and a place the kids can safely play. However, last week a Colorado backyard looked more like a zoo when a bobcat hopped the fence in chase of a rabbit and had a stare down with a 5-year-old girl.

300 is perfection in bowling, but for one Illinois man, some 300 games are better than others, especially when they include his late father.

A video posted by an Arkansas high school football team last week is taking the internet by storm.

