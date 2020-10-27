Newsfeed Now: Biden goes on offense in Georgia while President Trump targets Midwest

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the lifetime role on the Supreme Court of the United States in a final vote on Monday evening, just over one week before Election Day.

Today’s Top Campaign Headlines:

TRUMP IN THE MIDWEST: The 2020 November election is one week away, and today, again showcasing the road to the White House runs through Michigan, President Trump will hold a rally in Lansing, MI.

BIDEN HEADS TO GA: Joe Biden is going on offense, heading Tuesday to Georgia — which hasn’t backed a Democrat for president since 1992 — and pushing into other territory where President Donald Trump was once expected to easily repeat his wins from four years ago.

WORKER CHARGED: A former U.S. Postal Service worker was charged with tossing dozens of absentee ballots and other mail that was found in a dumpster in Kentucky, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

