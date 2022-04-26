GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Construction of a new primitive trail to get up to see one of Colorado’s biggest hiking gems begins this week, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The much-anticipated news of the reopening comes nearly one year after historic mudslides destroyed the trail to Hanging Lake.

During a press conference updating drivers about preparations and progress to restore Glenwood Canyon after major mudslides last summer, David Boyd with the U.S. Forest Service said construction of an alternate trail to Hanging Lake will begin Friday.

The primitive trail may “span stream crossings and scramble over debris flows,” according to Boyd. Boyd said the construction of a permanent trail may span several years, but he hopes that trail will stand for decades to come.