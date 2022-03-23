DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas dropped another cent overnight to $4.23 per gallon.

In Colorado, the average price for a gallon of gas didn’t move overnight. It remains $3.96 as of Wednesday morning, according to AAA. One month ago, the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.35.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Phillips 66– Glenwood Springs: $3.59
  2. Costco– Thornton: $3.65
  3. Costco– Littleton: $3.65
  4. Sam’s Club– Colorado Springs: $3.65
  5. Sinclair– Evans: $3.65
  6. Phillips 66– Montrose: $3.66
  7. Murphy Express– Thornton: $3.66
  8. Murphy Express– Brighton: $3.66
  9. Costco– Arvada: $3.66
  10. Loaf ‘N Jug– Englewood: $3.68

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.59.