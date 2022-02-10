Nearly 1 in 4 Coloradans are still eligible for a booster

DENVER (KDVR) — Cases continue to plummet in Colorado, as Denver metro counties let indoor mask mandates expire in businesses and schools.

Leaders with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment held a briefing Thursday. The briefing was led by COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman and State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

Turns out, 24% of Coloradans have been fully vaccinated, but have not received their booster dose despite being eligible. State data shows boosted Coloradans are 12 times less likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than the unvaccinated, and 56 times less likely to die than the unvaccinated population.

