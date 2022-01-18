Nazem Kadri selected as one of NHL’s Last Men In for upcoming All-Star Game

Nazem Kadri #91 of the Colorado Avalanche warms up prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round against the Dallas Stars during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on September 04, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri has been added to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game roster.

Kadri was selected as part of the ‘Last Men In’ fan voting. He will join teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar as well as head coach Jared Bednar at the game in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 5.

This marks the first time three Avalanche players were selected to the game since 2018-2019.

Kadri, 31, will be making his first appearance in then NHL All-Star game. He leads the Avalanche and ranks 5th in the league in scoring with 49 points in 33 games this season.