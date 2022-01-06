National Western Stock Show, music festival, gun show: 10 things to do in Colorado Jan. 7-9

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered!
Weather-wise it will be drier on Friday, briefly, then the next cold front hits the northern mountains with snow. This front arrives in Denver on Saturday with a 10% chance of a rain/snow shower.
Expect colder temperatures in Denver on Sunday behind this front, with highs in the 20s and 30s and dry conditions.
We are forecasting another 2-6 inches of snowfall in the central and northern mountains by Saturday night.
Here are 10 events happening across our state this weekend:
- The MusicFest at Steamboat– Jan. 5-10
- Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs– Jan. 8 at 2:30 p.m.
- 2022 National Western Stock Show– Jan. 8-23
- Colorado Springs Home Building & Remodeling Show– Jan. 7-9
- Aurora Gun Show– Jan. 7-9
- Lafayette Oatmeal Festival– Jan. 8
- Big Beers Belgians And Barleywines Festival- Jan. 6-8
- Desert Frost 3- Honor Speedway– Jan. 8
- Colorado vs The World Rodeo– Jan. 8
- Downtown Denver Ice Rink– through Feb. 20
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.