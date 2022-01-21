National Western Stock Show, Flannel Fest, Home Show: 10 things to do in Colorado Jan. 21-23

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered!
Weather-wise, expect sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.
The next storm system arrives Monday night into Tuesday, bringing an inch of accumulation in Denver.
- 4th Street Flannel Fest – Winter Edition– Jan. 22
- 2022 National Western Stock Show– Jan. 8-23
- Downtown Denver Ice Rink– through Feb. 20
- Cascade Canyon Winter Train– Jan. 13-May 1
- Winter Brew Fest– Jan 22
- Northern Colorado Home Show– Jan. 21-23
- Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons– Jan. 23
- Avalanche vs. Canadiens– Jan. 22
- Yoga Hike at Red Rocks- Jan. 23
- Après in the Clouds– Jan. 21-22
You can always find events on our Community Calendar.