DENVER (KDVR) — It isn’t just Coloradans wanting to elect Colorado’s leaders.

The 2022 midterm elections are two months away, and contributions are rolling into the campaigns for Colorado federal offices. According to the Federal Election Commission’s records, two incumbent elected officials have even more money coming from outside Colorado than they have coming from inside it.

Both U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert have so far received more contributions from individuals outside the state than from Coloradans.

Bennet is the frontrunner in the state’s most expensive campaign. Contribution records show he has received $3.8 million from individual Coloradans — about one-third of his overall individual contributions.

Bennet has received almost the same amount from individuals in California and New York, about $1.7 million apiece from contributors in each state, or 33% of the total. The remaining third comes from various states.

Boebert’s campaign is not nearly as well-funded as Bennet’s. Contributions to her race are only a fraction of those to the Senate race. Like Bennet, however, more of her individual contributions come from outside Colorado than in.

Only 44% of Boebert’s individual contributions through July came from Colorado. Another 13% came from Texas, while 9% came from Florida.