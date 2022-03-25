DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department announced Friday that the fire at Empower Field at Mile High was accidentally started.

The fire started in the northeast part of the stadium around 2:15 p.m. Thursday

Denver Fire believes the fire started in a fourth-level suite and spread to the third level

The fire burned an area of seats between sections 332 and 334, totaling about 1,000 square feet.

DFD said 75 firefighters responded and were able to put the fire out in 45 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire even though about 100 people were at the stadium for various events.

The fire started in a construction zone, but the exact cause is still being determined.