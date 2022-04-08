DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schelerth is recovering from heart surgery.

Schlereth posted on Twitter about the surgery on Thursday.

“Quick shout out to my family all the love and support the last two days during my heart surgery… I love you all. Also wanted to thank the great people/nurses at Porter Adventist Hospital, you are all phenomenal. Special thanks to Dr. Sri Sundaram, glad it was successful. Zane was 0 stress,” Schlereth wrote.

Schlereth did not elaborate on his surgery.

The former offensive lineman was with the Denver Broncos from 1995-2000. He is a three-time Super Bowl champ, once with Washington and twice with Denver.

We wish him a speedy recovery!