FLORISSANT, Colo. — A man is dead after authorities say he began shooting at his neighbors’ homes from inside his own home early Sunday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies received a call regarding shots fired in the area at 415 Forest Glen trail in Florissant. When they arrived, deputies discovered a suspect firing from his house at his neighbor’s homes.

SWAT was called out and arrived around 1:30 a.m. During that time, they removed approximately 11 residents with the Bearcat Emergency Tactical Vehicle and transported them to the Florissant Fire station.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect continued to fire after evacuations were made. Then, when deputies entered the suspect’s house, they found him dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Multiple firing points were staged inside the home fixed toward neighbors’ residences.

There is no known motive at this time and there were no injuries. Deputies continue to investigate.