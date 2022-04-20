COLORADO SPRINGS — A man accused of first-degree murder for a shooting that happened in 2019 has been sentenced.

According to the 4th Judicial DA, James Hanlon was sentenced to life without parole for murder in the first degree and two counts of aggravated witness intimidation.

Three years ago, police connected Hanlon to a shooting on Rimwood Drive, which is in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Union Boulevard, just east of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus.

When officers arrived, they found a victim dead near the street.

According to the Associated Press, police found a phone next to the victim’s body that contained a recording of the shooting.

The Associated Press also reports the shooting happened an hour after Hanlon was cited by authorities for having an aggressive animal.