Loose horses wrangled in after galloping around south Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police officers were busy Saturday morning but not with shootings or carjackings, with wrangling up loose horses.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted pictures of three loose horses that were found galloping around the area of Gartrell Road and Inspiration Drive just before 9 a.m.

Officers were able to quickly corral them and kept them at a safe location until the owner was located.

APD said the owner believes their new colt broke the gate which allowed him and two older horses to escape.

One of the APD officers was raised on a farm and knew how to handle the animals. He was able to wrangle in the two older horses as they were familiar with people but the colt took a bit longer.

“It was a team effort by our officers to make sure the horses didn’t get injured or hit by a car,” APD said.