Legislative Republicans to unveil ‘Commitment to Colorado’ plan for upcoming session

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s House of Representatives and Senate are set to begin their first session of the year this week, and elected leaders from both parties say they are focused on improving life for all people in the state.

Monday, elected Democrats shared a plan which they say will save Coloradans money and expand access to health care.

Republicans are set to unveil their plan for the session Wednesday at noon, which they call the ‘Commitment to Colorado.

According to a release ahead of the presentation, Republicans will introduce more than 40 bills as part of their package.

Speakers at Wednesday’s announcement include:

Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert (R-Douglas County)

House Minority Leader Hugh McKean (R-Loveland)

State Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer (R-Weld County)

House Assistant Minority Leader Tim Geitner (R-El Paso County)

State Senator Rob Woodward (R-Loveland)

State Representative Dan Woog (R-Weld County)

