King Soopers, UFCW Local 7 reach tentative agreement; strike ends immediately

DENVER (KDVR) — King Soopers and City Market announced Friday morning that a tentative, three year settlement agreement has been reached with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7.

The strike will end immediately, and workers can return to work as soon as today, King Soopers said.

“We are pleased that this agreement allows us to put more money in our associates’ paychecks and

secures healthcare and pension plans.” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market.

“We look forward to welcoming back our associates and customers.”

The strike started on Jan. 12.

Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7, issued the following statement on behalf of the Union:

“After months of negotiations and after our members walked out on strike, we have reached a tentative agreement with King Soopers/City Market that addresses the Company’s unfair labor practices and ensures that our members will receive the respect, pay, and protection they warrant. This fight will always be about the workers. I could not be prouder of our members who put it all on the line to have their voices heard. “All of us at Local 7 are proud to fight on behalf of our members who show up to work every day, keeping shelves full to feed their communities through this ongoing pandemic while barely making ends meet to feed and provide for their own families. We didn’t ask for this fight, but the Company chose to put profits over people for so long and failed to listen to the workers who made its success possible. “Now, our members have the contracts they deserve and can be proud of.” “This would not have been possible without the support of our allies throughout Colorado and across the country. To those who supported our members by honoring the picket line and showing up in solidarity, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

King Soopers and UFCW Local 7 said the final details of the contract will be made public in the coming days following ratification votes by UFCW Local 7 Members on Monday, Jan. 24.