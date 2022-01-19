King Soopers ‘sets the record straight’ with ‘last, best and final offer’ by sharing data

DENVER (KDVR) — Negotiations reached the one-week mark Wednesday between King Soopers and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union.

King Soopers said Wednesday morning that negotiations continued overnight and the company remains focused settling a deal with Local 7 that is good for their associates and communities.

“The truth is that we have three very clear objectives; to invest more money in our associates paychecks, keep groceries affordable for our customers and to maintain a sustainable future for our business,” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market.

King Soopers shared a comparison of the company’s “Last, Best and Final Offer” compared to the UFCW Local 7 Proposal:

The chart shows the proposal and “What it means for a checker with 5 years Experience”.

2022: King Soopers Proposal : $43,700 UFCW Local 7 Proposal : $53,060

: $43,700 : $53,060 2023: King Soopers Proposal : $45,364 UFCW Local 7 Proposal : $56,180

: $45,364 : $56,180 2024: King Soopers Proposal: $47,028 UFCW Local 7 Proposal: $59,300

King Soopers said that according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, here’s how the company’s proposal compares to other professions:

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Social Workers – $46,710 annually

First Responders – $38,750 annually

Roofers – $43,810 annually

King Soopers said they strongly believe that their associates should be fairly compensated for the work that they do and is proposing generous wage increases over the life of the contract.

“The union continues to come to the table with unrealistic proposals, proposals that do not balance the need to pay associates more with keeping groceries affordable for the community,” Kelley said.

On Tuesday, a Denver judge limited how many picketers are allowed at each King Soopers location after the grocer asked for a restraining order to limit demonstrations in front of its stores.