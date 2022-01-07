Kids put together own money, donate 200 toys to classmates, children impacted by Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Recovery efforts continue in Boulder County following the devastating Marshall Fire on Dec. 30.

After learning a classmate lost his home last week, Sejal, 6, and Avi, 5, decided they wanted to help out.

Sejal and Avi decided to put together their own money and bought as many toys as they could for their classmate and other children who lost everything. Their parents also pitched in when they realized how dedicated their kids were about helping.

The children’s mother, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, said she knows what it is like to be thrown into an uncertain situation and is hoping this small gesture will help bring comfort to so many unexpectedly in need.

“I’m so touched that my kids would put others first, it’s been a difficult year for us all, but kindness always wins,” Sejal and Avi’s mother shared.

Altogether, the family bought more than 200 gifts for kids of all ages. They will dropping the donations off on Sunday.

