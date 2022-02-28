CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down after a driver was clocked going 115 mph through the Interstate 25 gap.
“I-25 through the gap is not the place to channel your inner Ricky Bobby because you “Wanna go fast”,” CSP shared.
The driver was issued a summons for speeding and reckless driving, CSP said.
Here’s a look at the penalties for speeding in Colorado, according to the Colorado General Assembly:
|Violation
|Fine
|Surcharge
|Jail Time
|1 to 4 mph over the reasonable and prudent speed, or over the maximum lawful speed of 75 mph (Class A traffic infraction)
|$30
|$6
|None
|5 to 9 mph over the reasonable and prudent speed, or over the maximum lawful speed of 75 mph (Class A traffic infraction)
|$70
|$10
|None
|10 to 19 mph over the reasonable and prudent speed, or over the maximum lawful speed of 75 mph (Class A traffic infraction)
|$135
|$16
|None
|20 to 24 mph over the reasonable and prudent speed, or over the maximum lawful speed of 75 mph (Class A traffic infraction)
|$200
|$32
|None
|25 or more mph over the reasonable and prudent speed, or over the maximum lawful speed of 75 mph (a fine, or jail time, or both may be imposed) (Class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense)
|Minimum $150
Maximum $300
|Not Applicable
|Minimum 10 days
Maximum 90 days
|25 or more mph over the reasonable and prudent speed, or over the maximum lawful speed of 75 mph in a construction zone (a fine, or jail time, or both may be imposed) (Class 1 misdemeanor traffic offense)
|Minimum $300
Maximum $1,000
|Not Applicable
|Minimum 10 days
Maximum 1 year
|Driving at a speed that is not reasonable and prudent given road conditions (Class A traffic infraction)
|$100
|$10
|None
|Driving at such a slow speed that the normal and reasonable forward movement of traffic is impeded (Class A traffic infraction)
|$50
|$6
|None
|Exceeding a safe speed on a bridge or elevated structure (Class A traffic infraction)
|$30
|$6
|None
The gap is an 18-mile stretch of I-25 from south of Castle Rock to Monument, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.