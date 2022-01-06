Human remains found in Marshall Fire area

UNINCORPORATED BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said partial remains have been located in the Marshall Fire burn area.

A man from near Marshall was reported missing and the remains were found in the 5900 block of Marshall Road. BCSO and the coroner’s office are working on identifying the remains.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Superior said two missing people were “presumed deceased” and cadaver dogs were being utilized in the recovery.

Marshall Fire related links

We will continue to provide updates on the Marshall Fire here.