How will Polis, Colorado leaders make the state safer?

DENVER (KDVR) — Following decades-high crime statistics in the Denver metro and across Colorado, public safety leaders and the governor are trying a new approach.

Gov. Polis will be joined by state legislators, law enforcement and community members to announce a new comprehensive public safety plan Thursday.

Colorado clocked back-to-back record years for violent and property crime in 2020 and 2021.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation hasn’t released final numbers on Colorado’s crimes just yet, but preliminary totals say 2021 was an even worse year for Colorado crime than the record-breaking 2020.

