COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is now offering up to $1,000 for tips resulting in the arrest of a person distributing fentanyl in any quantity.

PPACS said this increase in reward amount is to incentivize citizens to come forward with information that will assist law enforcement agencies reduce distribution of this lethal and illegal substance.

You can also remain completely anonymous with law enforcement when reporting a tip and you’ll still be eligible to receive a reward.

The Drug Enforcement Agency said two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

According to analysis by the DEA, there are counterfeit pills ranging from .02 to 5.1 milligrams, which they said is more than twice the lethal dose of fentanyl per tablet.

The DEA also said drug trafficking organizations typically distribute fentanyl by the kilogram. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

“It is possible for someone to take a pill without knowing it contains fentanyl. It is also possible to take a pill knowing it contains fentanyl, but with no way of knowing if it contains a lethal dose,” the DEA said.

If you have any information about anyone distributing fentanyl, contact Crime stoppers at 719-634-7867 or visit Crime stoppers. You will not be asked to give your name or any personal information and may qualify for a reward.